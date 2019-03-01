Jon Gruden thinks Matt Patricia and his beard are ready for Hard Knocks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2019, 8:10 AM EST
Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said last month that he thought Raiders head coach Jon Gruden “is an excellent choice” to appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer.

The Raiders, like the Lions, are one of five teams who can be forced into doing the show and Gruden has television experience, but it didn’t sound like he’s itching to get back in front of the cameras when he was asked about Patricia’s comment on Thursday. He was willing to return Patricia’s favor by making a suggestion of his own to producers.

“Appreciate Matt Patricia, my friend, offering that up to me,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That beard that Patricia has, he’s going to be a star. I mean he’s going to be one of the future television stars. I’d be surprised if Monday Night Football doesn’t put him upstairs in the future. … Patricia is going to do a great job … on Hard Knocks.”

With 2019 set to be their final year in Oakland and the potential of three first-round picks joining the voluble Gruden at camp in Napa, the Raiders may be a more appealing choice for HBO than several weeks of gazing at Patricia’s facial hair.

8 responses to “Jon Gruden thinks Matt Patricia and his beard are ready for Hard Knocks

  2. There would be a lot more surprising headlines with Gruden than the stoic Patricia.
    With Patricia the cameramen would have to sit up straight and stop yawning….

  4. His beard??? How about being ready to actually win something! This franchise is such a disappointment, year in and year out!

  5. Gruden is a natural for Hard Knocks. He excels at quotable sound bites and mugging for the camera. Not so much at game-day coaching however.

  7. Our Lions haven’t won anything since 1957, except one playoff game in the nineties with Barry Sanders. Matt Patricia is a mistake, we will be in the cellar for another two years with him. Then they will hire another poor choice for HC and maybe even another poor choice GM and we will continue our 60 plus year title of shame in the NFC. Just a lousy and miserable franchise!

  8. Gurden is like the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain and doesn’t want to be exposed. On the other hand, I’m sure fans would like to see what’s behind a team that has won anything since 1957. Think about that, 1957 the year of my favorite chevy.

