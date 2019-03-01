Kyler Murray says he’s ready to go wherever he’s drafted

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray is so committed to football that he’s committed to embracing whichever team selects him in the 2019 draft.

“At the end of this, it’s an opportunity to go play football,” Murray told reporters on Friday. “Wherever I land, they’re getting a guy that loves this game and is ready to go. I’m a winner. I think that’s where my mind’s at.”

He said that his mind isn’t on being the first quarterback drafted.

“I’m not going into it with any expectations of if this guy goes before me, I’m going to be upset,” Murray said. “No, I’m going to be happy wherever I go.”

Murray apparently would be extra happy to go to the Giants, the team that holds the sixth pick in the draft and that keeps referring to the Kansas City model, a reference to the decision to draft a quarterback now, ride with the veteran starter for one more year, and then flip the switch to the new guy.

“If that was the case, I would love to be in that situation,” Murray said regarding the possibility of being drafted by the Giants. “I’d love to be in New York. But at the end of the day, like I said, I don’t pick myself.”

That’s a reality common to all incoming NFL draft picks. The difference for Murray, however, comes from the fact that he has a very real option: He can choose to play baseball, regardless of whether he’s currently saying that he has closed that door for good.