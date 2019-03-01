Kyler Murray wonders what big deal is about height, weight

Getty Images

Kyler Murray knew he would weigh over 200 pounds. He had no idea what his height was, and frankly, the Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t worried about it.

“I showed up,” Murray said. “They told me to put my hand down, told me to stand here, step on the scale, and that’s what I did. Everybody made a big deal about it.”

Murray measured 5-10 1/8, weighed 207 pounds and had a 9.5-inch hand size.

“I believed, yes. I mean, I knew I was over 200,” Murray said. “Whether or not I was going to be 5-10 or not, I haven’t measured myself. Was it a surprise? No. But I didn’t know what they were going to say honestly.”

Murray still doesn’t know what the big deal is being over 5-10 and under 5-10, but he was bigger than many people expected him to be.

“It’s not a big difference,” Murray said. “It is what it is. I think we can put all that to rest now.”

He expects to weigh more in the NFL.

“I mean, obviously getting older, not being in school, having the actual time to eat and do other things I think has helped me a lot,” Murray said. “I played around 195 in college, so yes, I intend on being bigger in the NFL.”