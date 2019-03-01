Kyler Murray won’t work out in Indy, will meet with Cardinals

Getty Images

Kyler Murray’s activities during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis won’t include any on-field work, but they will include a meeting with the team holding the top pick in the draft.

Murray met the media in Indianapolis on Friday and confirmed reports that he will not throw with other quarterbacks or do other on-field drills this weekend. He will do those activities at Oklahoma’s pro day on March 13 instead.

Murray will take a medical exam and interview with teams while in town. One of those interviews will be with the Cardinals, who hold the top pick in the draft and who went from strongly backing 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen as their quarterback to more lukewarm support in comments to reporters this week. The meeting with Murray won’t do anything to change the perception that Arizona could be interested in picking a quarterback in the first round again this year.

Even if the Cardinals remain committed to Rosen, keeping the possibility of selecting Murray alive isn’t a bad idea if the Cardinals want to entertain trade offers from teams who would move up to the top spot to bring the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to their roster. If they don’t make a trade involving the pick or Rosen, the intrigue about their plans will likely go right down to the wire on April 25.