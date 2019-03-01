Kyler Murray won’t work out in Indy, will meet with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
Kyler Murray’s activities during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis won’t include any on-field work, but they will include a meeting with the team holding the top pick in the draft.

Murray met the media in Indianapolis on Friday and confirmed reports that he will not throw with other quarterbacks or do other on-field drills this weekend. He will do those activities at Oklahoma’s pro day on March 13 instead.

Murray will take a medical exam and interview with teams while in town. One of those interviews will be with the Cardinals, who hold the top pick in the draft and who went from strongly backing 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen as their quarterback to more lukewarm support in comments to reporters this week. The meeting with Murray won’t do anything to change the perception that Arizona could be interested in picking a quarterback in the first round again this year.

Even if the Cardinals remain committed to Rosen, keeping the possibility of selecting Murray alive isn’t a bad idea if the Cardinals want to entertain trade offers from teams who would move up to the top spot to bring the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to their roster. If they don’t make a trade involving the pick or Rosen, the intrigue about their plans will likely go right down to the wire on April 25.

  3. Gruden and Mayock need to get on top of this.

    If the Cardinals are set on Murray, then we should offer our 2nd round pick (#35) this year and our 2020 4th round pick for Josh Rosen.

  4. The Cardinals are playing this smart. Whether they want Murray, Rosen, to keep the pick or trade it, they are ratcheting up the pressure on other teams who want any of the above (Murray, Rosen or the top draft pick).

    The good thing for them is, they’ll probably be fine no matter what they choose.

  5. QBs who don’t work out at the combine are scared they’ll decrease their draft stock…Sorry Kyle…but 8 games a year you will be playing in a much more adverse environment than the Indy combine…#ManUp

  7. That stinks. I will be at the Combine tomorrow and was looking forward to seeing the velocity of his throws and the overall arm strength compared to the others. He doesn’t have the moxie of Baker M. that’s for sure. Should be interesting to watch some of the WR’s/TE’s tomorrow on the field. The route running can be a major issue with a lot of young talented guys. And I want to witness some serious speed in the 40’s.

  8. For a team that constantly says that Josh Rosen is their guy, it’s quite weird to be using one of your interviews on a QB

