Lions sign Romeo Okwara to two-year deal

Getty Images

Romeo Okwara was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Lions are keeping him in the fold.

The Lions announced today that Okwara has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old Okwara became a surprisingly reliable defensive end for the Lions last season, starting 14 games after he was claimed off waivers from the Giants just before Week One. He recorded 7.5 sacks.

As a restricted free agent the Lions were surely planning to keep him, but getting the deal done now means they don’t have to worry about any team signing him to an offer sheet.

Okwara entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame in 2016. He played all 16 games with the Giants in his first season but missed most of 2017 with a knee injury.