Number of concussions dropped on kickoffs

Getty Images

New kickoff rules have saved the play from elimination for another season.

The NFL said Friday that concussions on kickoffs dropped from 20 in 2017 to 13 in 2018, a 35 percent reduction, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports.

“It seemed to have the result that the competition committee wanted,” Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of health and safety, said, per Maske.

The punt, not the kickoff, now ranks as the NFL’s most dangerous play based on overall injury rates and rate of concussions, according to Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.

Packers president Mark Murphy was among those who warned this time last year that kickoffs had to get safer to save the play from elimination.

The kickoff rules changes included the elimination of wedge blocking and prohibiting players on the kicking team from getting a running start.