Pete Carroll: The elements are lining up

Getty Images

After beating the Lions in late October, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said that the way the 2018 season was unfolding reminded him of 2012 when Wilson helped the team to the playoffs to the surprise of those who thought the team wasn’t ready for that kind of run.

Last year’s team wasn’t a popular choice for the playoffs either as they said goodbye to several defensive stalwarts in the offseason and things didn’t look much brighter during the year when safety Earl Thomas broke his leg, but Seattle wound up in the postseason after going 10-6. During a visit to PFT Live, head coach Pete Carroll said he also saw the similarities between the two teams.

“There’s a common feeling about it,” Carroll said. “There’s an energy about the club, an energy in the locker room. There’s a newness, there’s a youthfulness with good experienced leadership which was part of the makeup back then too. I think it’s all part of it. The elements are all lining up. We gotta put together a great offseason. We have work to do in free agency, we’ve got work to do in the draft. We’ve got to put this team together and continue to maintain a really competitive environment. If we do that, we have a chance to be pretty good.”

The Seahawks followed up their 2012 success with a Super Bowl title and won another NFC title the next year, so no one in Seattle would object if history repeated itself.