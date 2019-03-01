Ravens’ Alex Collins arrested after car crash

Getty Images

Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested early this morning.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Collins was arrested at 6:48 a.m. by police responding to a report of a car crashing into a tree about a mile from the Ravens’ facility. It is unclear the nature of the charges Collins is facing.

Collins was a fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and showed some promise as a rookie, but he was cut at the end of the preseason in 2017. The Ravens picked him up and he played very well in Baltimore, emerging as the team’s top running back that year. In 2018 he was not as successful, managing just 411 rushing yards in 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Collins is set to become a restricted free agent on March 13 and the Ravens may decide to move on from him, given his disappointing second season in Baltimore, his injury and now his arrest.