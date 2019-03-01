Ravens cut Alex Collins after Friday morning arrest

Getty Images

Friday has not been a good day for running back Alex Collins.

Collins was arrested early on Friday morning after a car crash and the Ravens waived him on Friday afternoon.

There’s been no word about the nature of the charges that Collins faces as a result of the crash, which took place near the Ravens’ facility. Collins was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and there was speculation that the team would pass on the chance to tender him a contract before the incident on Friday morning.

Collins was a fifth-round pick in Seattle in 2016 and joined the Ravens in 2017. He led the team with 973 rushing yards that year, but fell behind Gus Edwards on the Baltimore depth chart last year.