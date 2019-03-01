Reports: Giants have discussed trading Olivier Vernon

Getty Images

The Giants made three big free agent additions to their defense in the 2016 offseason and they may only have cornerback Janoris Jenkins left on the roster in 2019.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded to the Lions last year and there are multiple reports that the team has discussed trading Olivier Vernon. Vernon, who moved from defensive end to outside linebacker last year, has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $19.5 million each year.

The Giants can clear $11.5 million of that space by parting ways with him and they could be searching for a trade partner in hopes of getting compensation for a player rather than just releasing him.

Whether others are clamoring to pick up that contract is unclear. Vernon has 22 sacks and four forced fumbles over the last three seasons, but missed nine games due to injury and his price tag may be prohibitive unless the group of free agent edge players continues to dry up.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham signed an extension Friday and other players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark and Jadeveon Clowney could be headed for franchise tags before Tuesday’s deadline.