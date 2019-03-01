Report: Mutual interest in Muhammad Wilkerson returning to Packers

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson said last month that he’d like the stay for a second season in Green Bay and it appears he isn’t the only one who feels that way.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that there is “mutual interest” in Wilkerson staying put after signing a one-year deal with the Packers in free agency last year.

Demovsky indicates that the Packers would likely be looking for another one-year deal with Wilkerson. That makes sense given the fact that Wilkerson appeared in just three games before suffering a season-ending ankle fracture.

Wilkerson needed two surgeries in the wake of the injury, but is expected to be ready to return to action come the fall.