Report: Mutual interest in Muhammad Wilkerson returning to Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
Getty Images

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson said last month that he’d like the stay for a second season in Green Bay and it appears he isn’t the only one who feels that way.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that there is “mutual interest” in Wilkerson staying put after signing a one-year deal with the Packers in free agency last year.

Demovsky indicates that the Packers would likely be looking for another one-year deal with Wilkerson. That makes sense given the fact that Wilkerson appeared in just three games before suffering a season-ending ankle fracture.

Wilkerson needed two surgeries in the wake of the injury, but is expected to be ready to return to action come the fall.

4 responses to “Report: Mutual interest in Muhammad Wilkerson returning to Packers

  2. Nobody wanted him last year except Green Bay because of his history of injuries and bad attitude which required often being inactive for games as disciplinary reasons. It looks like he’s got no where else to go again and Green Bay will be dumb enough to pay him again.

  3. The D-line was looking pretty good before all three starters landed on IR. Wilkerson being the first of them. Fortunately, bones heal better than ligaments. Still wouldn’t give him a long term deal. A one or two year “prove it” deal again would be just fine.

  4. Pretty much a done deal that Mo and Jimmy Graham will be back.

    Gute sounded like he was leaning towards keeping Clay Matthews as well. Clay I wouldn’t say is a for sure keeper like Mo and Jimmy are though. We will see how much interest from other teams Clay gets.

    Rob Demovsky is also reporting that agents that have spoken to Green Bay at the combine said they got the sense their plan is to spend on a pass rusher(or pass rushers) in free angency and then see what is left in the budget.

    GoPackGo!🧀

