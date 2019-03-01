Report: Ravens extend offer to Terrell Suggs

Getty Images

The Ravens want Terrell Suggs back, and the linebacker has made it clear he would rather play in Baltimore than elsewhere this season. So with both sides eager to get something done, the Ravens have extended an initial contract offer to Suggs, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

La Canfora, though, adds that a deal is not close.

Suggs, 36, is scheduled to become a free agent March 13.

The 2003 first-round pick has played 229 of a possible 256 games in his career, making 132.5 sacks. In the past three seasons, he has 26 sacks in missing only one game.