Report: Sheldon Rankins expected to miss time at start of season

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins tore his Achilles during the team’s playoff win over the Eagles and missed the NFC Championship Game the next week.

Rankins may not be ready to play in the team’s next game either. Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that Rankins is expected to miss time at the start of the regular season as his injury occurred at a spot that will take 10 months to heal.

That timeline could mean Rankins starts the season on the physically unable to perform list. If that’s the case, he’d miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

Elsewhere at defensive tackle for the Saints, Tyeler Davison is set for free agency and David Onyemata could face a suspension after being cited for marijuana possession this offseason. Given that and Rankins’ situation, the position may be one the team addresses in the next couple of months.