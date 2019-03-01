Saints and Raiders apparently among the Antonio Brown suitors

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said the market for wantaway wide receiver Antonio Brown was beginning to pick up.

Having all 32 teams together at the Scouting Combine has at least caused the talk about him to ramp up.

According to Mike Silver of the NFL Network, the Saints appear to have some interest in acquiring Brown, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that the Raiders and other teams did as well.

The idea of Brown in New Orleans is intriguing, as pairing him with Michael Thomas would give Drew Brees the kind of targets to make one last run at a Super Bowl a distinct possibility.

The Raiders certainly have the draft capital to make things happen, and Brown himself has lobbied for a trip to the Bay Area. But he was talking about the 49ers, and it’s unclear how into joining a struggling team he would be.