Saints hoping to hang onto free agent Mark Ingram

Getty Images

Mark Ingram is hoping to keep playing until he gets 10,000 yards and a ring.

His coach is hoping he continues to try in New Orleans.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints coach Sean Payton said he hoped the team was able to retain the pending unrestricted free agent.

“Man, he’s been a big part of our success,” Payton said. “There’s a clean vision for the player. Hopefully we can get that done.”

The Saints will talk to Ingram’s representatives in Indianapolis this weekend, and it could be an amicable discussion. The 29-year-old is 3,993 yards short of his goal, which could take years given the way he and Alvin Kamara have shared carries.