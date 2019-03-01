Sean Payton says Saints haven’t asked about Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Sean Payton debunked a spicy rumor Friday. Unless he didn’t.

Shortly after a report that the Saints might be among the teams in pursuit of Steelers (for now) wide receiver Antonio Brown, Payton dashed some cold water on it.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton said that the Saints had not inquired about Brown — but added that he wouldn’t admit it if they had.

While the prospect of Brown alongside Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in a Drew Brees-led offense is a tantalizing one, the Saints are short a first-round pick after last year’s trade for defensive end Marcus Davenport. That would have complicated their ability to compensate the Steelers in trade.

But until Brown lands in a place not-Pittsburgh, these kind of reports are going to pop up about more teams. Who will likely deny them. Or not.