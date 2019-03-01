Sean Payton says Saints haven’t asked about Antonio Brown

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
Getty Images

Sean Payton debunked a spicy rumor Friday. Unless he didn’t.

Shortly after a report that the Saints might be among the teams in pursuit of Steelers (for now) wide receiver Antonio Brown, Payton dashed some cold water on it.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton said that the Saints had not inquired about Brown — but added that he wouldn’t admit it if they had.

(Insert mind blown GIF.)

While the prospect of Brown alongside Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in a Drew Brees-led offense is a tantalizing one, the Saints are short a first-round pick after last year’s trade for defensive end Marcus Davenport. That would have complicated their ability to compensate the Steelers in trade.

But until Brown lands in a place not-Pittsburgh, these kind of reports are going to pop up about more teams. Who will likely deny them. Or not.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Sean Payton says Saints haven’t asked about Antonio Brown

  1. Why would a team as tight and successful as the Saints want to give up the required compensation to bring in Mr. Big Chest? Yes, Brown is a great receiver, but he’s also a few bricks shy of a load. Still think that if anyone makes a deal for him, it will be a team that’s just shy of making it to the next rung or languishing at the bottom and desperate.

  2. So more smoke screen from the Steelers. Right now my take is no team has offered any thing and why should they for AB. The Steelers only options seem, to be keep him or cut him while taking a huge loss and hamstringing Big Ben for 2019.

  3. Well, once they ask all 32 teams if they’ve inquired about Brown, we should know who the 3 teams are, right?

  4. As someone who was a hardcore Falcons fan but stopped caring and having expectations since they totally fell apart I hope not, Brown would be nasty in that offense even if his targets would go down, they would prob average 50 points a game.

    Atlanta has been a disaster since they let Shanahan worry about his next job instead of preparing for the super bowl, like say not refusing to run when up multiple TDs

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!