Tevin Coleman expected to leave Atlanta in free agency

The Falcons have enjoyed depth in the backfield, but they have too long of a line of other players to pay now.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons are expected to watch running back Tevin Coleman to walk into free agency — thus out the door forever.

“Tevin’s going to do well, wherever he is,” General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said at the Scouting Combine, before catching himself and adding: “Whether he is with us or whether he goes somewhere else.”

Coleman will be an unrestricted free agent on March 13, and ought to have a decent amount of interest — despite a softening market at his position.

The Falcons have already paid his backfield mate Devonta Freeman (and several others including quarterback Matt Ryan), and are busy this offseason trying to retain defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and find a long-term solution for wide receiver Julio Jones. With all those commitments, it’s probably not realistic to keep a complementary back.

But Coleman ran for 800 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry last year while Freeman battled injuries, so it’s also reasonable to think he can be more than a complement elsewhere. That would leave the second back role to Ito Smith in Atlanta, as Coleman’s likely to look elsewhere.