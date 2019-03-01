Texans excited Deshaun Watson will have full offseason

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took more sacks than any other quarterback in the NFL in 2018, but his health is not a concern this offseason.

That wasn’t the case at this time last year. Watson tore his ACL during his rookie season and spent the offseason working his way back to full strength in time for the regular season.

With no such worries this year, General Manager Brian Gaine said on Thursday that the team is excited about what the extra time with his receivers will mean for Watson.

“There’s a ton of upside with Deshaun Watson, great kid,great skill set,” Gaine said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We’re optimistic that the ceiling is really high with him. We’re excited about his offseason and now he’s going to have a full offseason with [DeAndre] Hopkins, [Will] Fuller, [Keke] Coutee, the full skill set of the offense. The timing of that, the coordination of that, the silent communication of that, I think that will pay great dividends for us.”

Better protection for Watson would probably pay some dividends as well. Finding a way to get that figures to be a priority for Gaine while Watson and the wideouts are working things out among themselves.