Getty Images

The Texans have hired Andre Johnson as a special adviser to head coach Bill O’Brien, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson, who retired after the 2016 season, will have many duties in his newly created position.

He ranks as the Texans’ all-time leading receiver, making 1,012 for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns in his 12 seasons in Houston. He is the only member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

Johnson spent 2015 in Indianapolis and 2016 in Tennessee.