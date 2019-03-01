The 2019 salary cap will be $188.2 million

Getty Images

The 2019 league year starts in less than two weeks and teams now know the exact salary cap figure they’ll be working with in free agency.

The NFL has officially set this year’s cap at $188.2 millions, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The league had projected a cap figure “in the range of $187.0 million to $191.1 million” late last year.

In 2018, NFL teams had $177.2 million at their disposal and this is the sixth straight year that the cap number has risen by at least $10 million. In all, the cap has risen over $68 million since it was set at $120 million for the 2011 season.

That flood of money has made for a flurry of deals in the early hours of free agency in recent years and Friday’s word of another big jump should lead to the same come March 13.