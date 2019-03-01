Getty Images

Thursday’s PFT Live included a draft that was inspired by the Eagles’ decision not to apply the franchise tag to quarterback Nick Foles. Which available quarterback would you want for 2019 — and for 2019 only?

Not for the next five years or 10 years or even two years, but for only one year. Simms and I went back and forth through three rounds, after dispensing with the coin toss and going with a rock-scissors-paper contest, picking three each.

As you’ll see and hear in the attached video, I destroyed him. But don’t take my word for it. Check it out, and then chime in with your own picks in the comments. After you point out how badly I destroyed Simms.