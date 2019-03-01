Which NFL figure would you like to see unretire?

Getty Images

With Cowboys tight end Jason Witten joining Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians as guys who ended one-year retirements to return to the NFL, PFT Live decided to use those moves as the inspiration for a Friday draft.

Which NFL figure would you like to see follow Witten and Arians?

It can be anyone connected to the sport — player, coach, executive, broadcaster, anyone. Simms and I made our choices in the attached video. Check it out and then suggest your own ideas in the comments.

And wishing that I would retire is not an option. So don’t get any ideas, smartasses.