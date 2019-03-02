Alex Collins faces handgun and marijuana charges

Getty Images

Former Ravens running back Alex Collins is facing weapons and marijuana charges after an arrest in Baltimore on Friday.

Baltimore County Police announced that Collins is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams, and possessing a handgun in a vehicle.

Police say they responded to a 911 call of a car crashed into a tree to find Collins sleeping at the wheel. Police say they could smell marijuana, and searched the car to find approximately 5 ounces of marijuana and a handgun. Neither Collins nor his passenger was injured.

Collins told police he also had marijuana and guns in his home, and police executed a search warrant and seized marijuana, two rifles and ammunition.

Collins was released from jail on a $7,500 bond about 15 hours after he was arrested. The Ravens waived Collins while he was still in jail.

Although Collins has shown enough promise in his three-year NFL career that some team would likely be interested in him, these charges are going to make it harder for him to catch on elsewhere. He is probably facing an NFL suspension before he plays again.