Bengals tackle Jake Fisher losing weight, wants to move to tight end

Getty Images

In four years as an offensive tackle for the Bengals, Jake Fisher struggled to stay healthy. Now he’s about to hit free agency, and he wants to play a new position.

Fisher is losing weight and is down to 285 pounds and wants to play tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Fisher is working out with quarterbacks to improve his route running and pass catching skills.

During his rookie season in 2015, Fisher lined up as a blocking tight end and H-back in some situations, and he also played tight end in high school. He put on size in college at Oregon and played offensive tackle well enough that the Bengals chose him in the second round of the draft, but now he expects to have a better future in the NFL if he gives tight end another try.

Fisher becomes a free agent on March 13 and likely won’t get much guaranteed, but there are probably teams that will be interested enough to give him a shot as a blocking tight end.