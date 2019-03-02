Cardinals’ website tackles the Kyler Murray question

AP

The Cardinals organization has undergone a noticeable shift in the past week or so. The question is whether and to what extent it was intentional.

The team that earned the first pick in the 2019 draft has gone from telling anyone who will listen that Josh Rosen remains the quarterback to equivocating on the question of whether the guy who openly aspires to be “that guy” is still their guy. The most conspicuous statement came from G.M. Steve Keim, who channeled Tom Coughlin talking Blake Bortles when telling reporters that Rosen is the team’s quarterback “right now.”

The Cardinals’ website has now gotten in on the act, with this article: “Cardinals Facing Kyler Murray Conundrum.” The article explores whether the team’s consideration of Murray is a ruse or the real thing, with only the future of last year’s 10th overall pick hanging in the balance.

It’s a fair question to ask, but it’s an awkward topic for the team to raise on its own. But the team has indeed raised it.

Surely, the team has spoken to Rosen about the situation. The question is whether they’re telling him “we’re evaluating all incoming players and could take Murray with the first pick” or “don’t worry, we’re trying to get someone to trade up for Murray.” Whatever the explanation, the Cardinals won’t be able to erase the fact that, for two months, they came off as lukewarm about their supposed franchise quarterback. And that could leave a mark within the locker room.

It also could leave a mark on Rosen. As Chris Simms explained it on PFT Live, if Rosen isn’t able to deal with the possibility that the Cardinals will draft Murray, Rosen may not be able to deal with the full scope of issues that NFL quarterbacks confront.

Recently, Rosen addressed the noise by pointing out on Twitter that he didn’t deliberately delete all Cardinals photos from his Instagram account. The fact that he feels compelled to address the topic at all could be evidence that he has not applied the kind of earmuffs and blinders necessary to get through a period of inner and outer turmoil.

Rosen can now thank the Cardinals for adding to the turmoil with an article that don’t simply touch the Kyler Murray third rail but does a cartwheel on it.