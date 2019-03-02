Chiefs franchise Dee Ford

Getty Images

Whether Dee Ford plays for the Chiefs in 2019 remains to be seen, but they’re not going to let him walk in free agency.

Ford will get the franchise tag from the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. However, the report adds that the Chiefs are open to trading Ford if they get a good offer.

Schefter’s report refers to Ford as a linebacker, but if the Chiefs place the linebacker tag on Ford, he’d likely argue that he should be classified as a defensive end. The different is almost $2 million in salary for 2019; the defensive end tag is $17.128 million while the linebacker tag is $15.443 million.

Ford started all 16 games last year and had 13 sacks.