Chiefs franchise Dee Ford

Whether Dee Ford plays for the Chiefs in 2019 remains to be seen, but they’re not going to let him walk in free agency.

Ford will get the franchise tag from the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. However, the report adds that the Chiefs are open to trading Ford if they get a good offer.

Schefter’s report refers to Ford as a linebacker, but if the Chiefs place the linebacker tag on Ford, he’d likely argue that he should be classified as a defensive end. The different is almost $2 million in salary for 2019; the defensive end tag is $17.128 million while the linebacker tag is $15.443 million.

Ford started all 16 games last year and had 13 sacks.

10 responses to “Chiefs franchise Dee Ford

  2. We are open to trading the guy that actually cost us a Super Bowl appearance one month ago.

    So what we will do is then make him one of the top 5% highest Defensive players in the NFL and THEN ask for a good offer in a trade.

    Makes sense.

  4. belichickdominatedjoemontana says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:11 pm
    ***************************************************************

    He was a Free Agent, so they could not trade him, until they tagged him.
    Makes sense now…. Einstein?

  7. White Privilege Guy says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:19 pm
    belichickdominatedjoemontana says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:11 pm
    ***************************************************************

    He was a Free Agent, so they could not trade him, until they tagged him.
    Makes sense now…. Einstein?

    __________

    You want to devote $17 million to a guy that cost you the Super Bowl by not being a smart football player?

    Now with this franchise tag…what do you think he will want next March? $20 million a year over 6 years, most likely.

    The answer to your questions is that you let think NFL talent, but below average mind walk.

    The Chiefs should lock up their other players, keep drafting and you receive compensatory picks for whoever would have signed Ford.

    Just like Belichcik did with Nate Solder (another former 1st round pick) signing with the Giants last March.

    Good thing you aren’t a GM in the NFL.

    Sincerely,
    -Einstein

  8. Thetruthspeaks says:

    March 2, 2019 at 5:25 pm
    Ford has to sign the franchise tag before they can trade him

    _______

    And the truth speaks, once again.

    Not to mention you have to find a dumb dance partner to trade with.

  9. White Privilege Guy says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:19 pm
    belichickdominatedjoemontana says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:11 pm
    ***************************************************************

    He was a Free Agent, so they could not trade him, until they tagged him.
    Makes sense now…. Einstein?

    ———————–

    Couldn’t they get a compensatory pick for him if he walks?

  10. If this guy had pulled that mental lapse for the Pats, he would have been cut, not rewarded.

    Exhibit A how you build a winner and don’t. Some teams don’t get it.

