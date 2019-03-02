Chiseled wideout DK Metcalf runs a 4.33-second 40

Getty Images

Move over, Kyler Murray. A much-hyped prospect who (unlike Murray) opted to work out at the Scouting Combine — and it went well.

Mississippi receiver DK Metcalf, cut like a superhero with hardly any body fat and muscles layered upon muscles, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds on Saturday, officially.

Metcalf didn’t have tremendous numbers in college, and a neck injury cut short his final college season. His first year at Ole Miss also was derailed, by a foot injury.

But Metcalf has all the measurables, and he looks like he can do it all at the next level. Until he shows that he can stay healthy, however, there will be questions about his durability — especially as he moves to a level of the game where the guys hitting him will be bigger, faster, and stronger than they’ve ever been.