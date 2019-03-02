Dolphins reportedly will release Andre Branch

Getty Images

Another veteran player will be available on the open market.

The Dolphins will be releasing defensive lineman Andre Branch, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Branch had one year left on his contract, with a base salary of $6.9 million, a workout bonus of $100,000, and a cap charge of $9 million for 2019. Releasing Branch will count $2 million against Miami’s cap.

After four years with the Jaguars, Branch joined the Dolphins. He appeared in 44 regular-season games in three years, with 26 starts. However, Branch started only one game in 2018, stuck behind starters Cam Wake and Robert Quinn.

Signed by the Dolphins in Adam Gase’s first year with the team, it will be interesting to see whether Gase’s new team, the Jets, makes a run at Branch.