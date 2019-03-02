Eagles, Jason Kelce agree to one-year contract extension

Getty Images

Jason Kelce will be staying in Philadelphia.

Kelce said after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs that he hadn’t decided whether to play in 2019, but today the Eagles announced that Kelce has signed a one-year contract extension.

Under his old deal Kelce was slated to have a $6.5 million cap hit this season. It’s likely that the extension lowers that number but gives him more money through a signing bonus that can be spread over the remaining years of his deal. Kelce is now under contract through 2021.

Kelce was the first-team All-Pro center in 2018 and his return is very good news for the Eagles.