Falcons sign Matt Schaub to two-year extension

The Falcons have agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Schaub on a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

“Matt has a great understanding of our scheme and brings valuable experience to the position,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a statement.

Schaub started his second stint with the Falcons in 2016, signing as a backup quarterback to Matt Ryan. He has made only seven appearances the past three seasons.

The Falcons selected Schaub in the third round of the 2004 draft. He played 38 games, with two starts, in his first three seasons in Atlanta before the Falcons traded him to the Texans during the 2007 offseason.

He played 90 games, with 88 starts, for the Texans, completing 1,951 of 3,020 passes for 23,221 yards and 124 touchdowns.

Houston traded Schaub to the Raiders in 2014, where he saw action in 11 games.

He signed with the Ravens during the 2015 offseason. Schaub appeared in two games, with two starts, and went 52-of-80 for 540 yards and three touchdowns.