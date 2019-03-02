Jets won’t tender Clive Walford

Getty Images

Add Clive Walford to the list of free agents who will be available on March 13.

Per a league source, the Jets won’t be extending a restricted free agency tender to the tight end who originally was drafted by the Raiders in 2015.

A third-round pick and the second tight end drafted that year, Walford has 70 career catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns. The Raiders released Walford last March after the return of Jon Gruden. He signed with the Jets, was released in September, signed briefly with the Colts, was released in December, and then returned to the Jets.

Although he was drafted four years ago, he had only three years of service for free agency purposes. That ultimately didn’t matter, given that the Jets opted not to exercise their prerogative to extend an RFA tender.