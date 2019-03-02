Larry Fitzgerald thinks Antonio Brown doesn’t realize how good he has it

March 2, 2019
Well, cross the Cardinals off the list of potential Antonio Brown destinations.

Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, the team’s elder statesman and one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, has weighed in on the Antonio Brown situation while speaking on a panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

“Mr. Big Chest is a good friend of mine, but I don’t think he’s going about it the right way personally,” Fitzgerald said when asked point-blank by the moderator about Brown. “To be able to play with an all-time quarterback like he’s able to play with, I don’t think he understands how good he has it. It can get tough out there. It can get tough out there.”

The audience reacted audibly to Fitzgerald’s remarks, and applauded when he finished.

Brown’s career began with Roethlisberger serving a four-game suspension, but Roethlisberger has been the starter throughout Brown’s career. Fitzgerald has had a largely-revolving door of quarterbacks since arriving in the NFL 15 years ago, from Josh McCown to Shaun King to John Navarre to Kurt Warner to Matt Leinart to Derek Anderson to John Skelton to Max Hall to Kevin Kolb to Ryan Lindley to Brian Hoyer to Carson Palmer to Drew Stanton to Blaine Gabbert to Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen. How much better would Fitzgerald have been if Fitzgerald, drafted in the same year as Roethlisberger, had ended up with a franchise quarterback for most of his career?

Brown, if he’s traded, is about to find out what it’s like to not have Roethlisberger as a quarterback. While Brown’s next quarterback may be more diplomatic, he also will not be nearly as skilled. Which could cause many to realize that, without Ben, Brown isn’t nearly as skilled, either.

23 responses to “Larry Fitzgerald thinks Antonio Brown doesn’t realize how good he has it

  2. Fitz…I think you mean “had” it…as in past tense.
    AB has destroyed any opportunity to return to the Steelers.
    He is a cancer whether he (or the media) believes it or not.
    But the media sure LOVES these diva WRs and RBs.

  5. That’s is… if you pretend… he is not in drowning in domestic issues
    and/or being sued by apartment owners.

  7. “While Brown’s next quarterback may be more diplomatic, he also will not be nearly as skilled.”

    How do you know his next QB won’t e nearly as skilled?

    While that’s entirely possible, you, like everyone else, has no idea what team Brown will end up playing on. What if for example, he ended up on the Saints or one of the other teams with a top tier QB? That’s not out of the question however unlikely.

  8. Day by day, comment by comment, antic by antic, AB lowers his value to other teams. Why would any team want a guy who pouts when he doesn’t get the ball, even when his team is winning? Why would any team want a guy who skips meetings and quit on his team all because his teammates voted another player team MVP? Can you imagine the chaos he would create on a team with a young QB?

  9. Wow just look at that list of “QB”s the Cards have had – some of them are among the worst ever. And only maybe 3 were average or above. What a horror show.

  10. I just love it how when Larry Fitzgerald occasionally opens his mouth, he manages to remind us all you don’t have to be a narcissist diva to be a great wide receiver in the NFL.

  11. From Larry’s perspective, he may be right but only because he’s had to endure the worst qb play of any other wr in the league the last 5 years. Where I disagree with his statement, is that I don’t believe Ben is an all time great.

  16. Not a fan of the Cards or Steelers—at all. But pretty easy to see its because Fitz is about a classy a professional that exists in the NFL and Brown is a complete punk.

  17. His next QB won’t be nearly as skilled unless he goes to New England, New Orleans, Green Bay, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, or Seattle and maybe a couple other cities.

  20. His next QB won’t be nearly as skilled unless he goes to New England, New Orleans, Green Bay, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, or Seattle and maybe a couple other cities.

    You might want to start watching some football before commenting dude,

    Fitz is correct and a class act.AB is still a kid in a mans body.

  21. Wow, I feel so bad for Larry Fitzgerald… He has been to a Super Bowl, 11 Pro Bowls, is in the top 10 every major career receiving category, and is one of the most respected players in the league. What a tough career without a QB…………

  22. I am sure Larry Fitzgerald comments will make no difference to AB, and he would be well served if he did. AB is ruining his legacy as by being a diva. He may get paid short term, and Larry Fitzgerald will be around far longer and have far more influence than AB ever will. And if you are a narcissistic little whiner like AB, he wont care. I’d love to see AB end up in Oakland or Miami…

  23. Nofoolnodrool says:
    March 2, 2019 at 2:39 pm
    His next QB won’t be nearly as skilled unless he goes to New England, New Orleans, Green Bay, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, or Seattle and maybe a couple other cities.

    You might want to start watching some football before commenting dude,

    Fitz is correct and a class act.AB is still a kid in a mans body.

    ——————————————————————-
    You’re telling me that right now at age 37, Roethlisberger is better than the QB’s in those cities? 10 years ago, sure, but now, not so much. Don’t question my football knowledge.

