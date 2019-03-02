Matt Nagy lives his “Be You” message

Getty Images

From the first time the Bears landed on prime-time TV in 2018, folks noticed the five-letter message blasting through the bottom of his play sheet.

BE YOU.

So how much did Nagy notice and heed that message in his first year as an NFL head coach?

“That’s one of the reasons why it’s there is because when you get in some difficult challenges or moments in the game where you might start questioning of why you’re doing what you’re doing or what play call you’re making or whatever,” the 2018 Coach of the Year said this week on PFT Live. “You don’t sit there and stare at it all the time, but you know it’s there. You might flip it over and it just might be a little brief reminder of ‘don’t get away from where you’ve gotten to.’ It might just not be play calling. It could be how you handle a certain situation or how you handle a part of the game. I’ll stick by that. It’s everywhere in my office. It’s everywhere I go.”

And it’s worked so far, vaulting the Bears to a division title in his first year on the job. The test comes next year, with a new defensive coordinator and a large target on the team that most had written off before Nagy arrived.