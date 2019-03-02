Nick Bosa will work out in Indy, will meet with Cardinals

Getty Images

Kyler Murray didn’t work out in Indianapolis but did meet with the Cardinals. Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will work out in Indianapolis and also will meet with the Cardinals.

It’s not a surprise the two players are on the Cardinals’ list of 60 formal interviews. They are the betting favorites to go No. 1 overall.

Bosa played only three games last season before a core muscle injury required surgery in September.

“I’ve been training at full speed for a couple of months, but actually feeling like myself, not feeling soreness, for probably a few weeks,” Bosa said Saturday.

Bosa confirmed he will do all the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He is expected to follow in his brother Joey’s footsteps in becoming a top-five choice. The Chargers took Joey Bosa with the third overall selection in 2016.

Nick Bosa has his formal interviews Saturday night, with Arizona and San Francisco among the teams that requested him. He hopes the Cardinals draft him with the top pick.

“It would be a dream come true,” Bosa said. “Coach Bill Davis from Ohio State is the linebackers coach over there. He obviously was at Ohio State with me. That would mean so much to me to be thought of as the best player in the draft.”

So why should the Cardinals select Bosa over Murray?

“I wouldn’t say anything about Kyler,” Bosa said. “I would just say I’m somebody who loves game more than anybody. I’m going to come in and I’m going to work every day, every practice, trying to find new things to better myself. If you do draft me, you’re going to have somebody who’s going to improve throughout my entire career.”