Noah Fant shows off impressive speed at the Combine

Getty Images

Noah Fant is just as fast as he looked at Iowa.

Fant, one of the top tight end prospects in this year’s draft, ran an unofficial 4.51-second 40-yard dash in his first attempt this morning at the Scouting Combine, a very fast time for a 6-foot-4, 249-pound tight end.

No college has ever had two first-round tight ends in the same draft, but Iowa may be the first this year with Fant and T.J. Hockenson, who isn’t as fast as Fant but is viewed by many draft observers as an even better all-around prospect.

Fant, Hockenson and Alabama’s Irv Smith Jr. are generally considered the top tight end prospects this year.