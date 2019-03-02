Raiders sign Denzelle Good to extension

Getty Images

The Raiders announced Saturday they signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.

Oakland claimed Good off waivers from the Colts before Week 14 last season. He played in four games with three starts at right guard for the Raiders.

Good also saw action in two games, with one start, in Indianapolis before being cut.

The Colts selected Good in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2015 draft. In his four seasons in Indianapolis, he appeared in 26 contests at both guard and tackle and made 20 starts.