Report: Jaguars shopping Malik Jackson, Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

General Manager Dave Caldwell said earlier this week the Jaguars aren’t trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The same can’t be said for a couple of Ramsey’s teammates.

The Jaguars are attempting to trade defensive tackle Malik Jackson and running back Carlos Hyde, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The team hopes to strike deals for both before March 13, so the trades can become official the day the league year opens.

Jackson, 29, has three years remaining on the six-year, $85.5 million deal he signed with Jacksonville as a free agent.

He made 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season after making 40 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles in earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

The Jaguars have Marcell Dareus and Taven Bryan at the position.

Jacksonville traded a fifth-round pick for Hyde last season when Leonard Fournette was battling injuries. Hyde finished with only 58 carries for 189 yards in eight games.

Hyde, 28, has two years remaining on his three-year, $15.25 million contract. He is scheduled to make $3.25 million in base salary and count $4.7 million against the salary cap this season.

The Jaguars don’t have a backup behind Fournette with T.J. Yeldon and Ryan Grant set to enter free agency.