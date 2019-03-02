Report: Patriots will release Dwayne Allen

Getty Images

The Patriots have informed tight end Dwayne Allen they are releasing him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New England has interest in signing him back for less money, but Allen will become a free agent.

Allen, 29, was scheduled to make $6.4 million in base salary and count $7.3 million against the salary cap this year. His release saves the Patriots $7.3 million against their cap.

He played 13 games, with eight starts, and made only three catches for 27 yards.

In two seasons with New England, Allen made 13 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.