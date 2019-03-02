Report: Raiders are shopping Derek Carr

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2019, 6:03 PM EST
Getty Images

Well, now the offseason is getting interesting.

Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report reports that the Raiders were shopping quarterback Derek Carr at the Scouting Combine.

While few players are unshoppable (Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Donald, maybe Deshaun Watson), it’s not currently believed that the Raiders have serious interest in trading Carr.

As one source with knowledge of the situation remarked in response to the report, the Raiders had better have a quarterback in place before shopping the one they have. It’s also believed that coach Jon Gruden “loves” Carr.

Carr has $20 million in compensation due this year. His salary became fully guaranteed the week after the Super Bowl. Trading him would result in a cap charge of $7.5 million for 2019, and he’d be off the books in 2020.

It’s possible that the Raiders have a wink-nod deal in place with a looming free agent, who would replace Carr. Signing a veteran would mesh much more cleanly with Gruden’s style, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him make a run at someone like Nick Foles or Ryan Fitzpatrick, possibly with a young quarterback learning behind them.

Absent a viable alternative to Carr, however, the Raiders likely wouldn’t trade him. And the Raiders wouldn’t sign an alternative to Carr unless the Raiders knew that they could unload Carr’s $20 million from the payroll.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Report: Raiders are shopping Derek Carr

  4. Duh, anyone with a brain knew this was going to happen. It’s the Gruden show in Oakland for better or worse.

  5. Carr to the Giants for their 6th overall pick and a 3rd. Giants can win now with Carr, OBJ and Barkeley. Book it

  9. I kept warning you Raider fans and you kept thumbing me down. It was painfully obvious to older fans who know Gruden, and especially since his comments about Kyler and others.

  10. So many possibilities right now. There could be a conditional deal in place for Josh Rosen (whom Mayock called the “best pure passer he has seen in years”). If the Cards are set on Murray as is being reported. There could even be a conditional deal with SF to swap the #4 for the #2. I’ve wrote before here don’t be surprised if there is interest in Dwayne Haskins Jr who could be had for certain at #2 after Murray. Former Seahawks DB Shawn Springs has been with Haskins Jr forever and there is the Gruden-Holmgren-Springs connection. So there would be no surprises with Haskins Jr here.

  12. A couple years ago I swore this team was on the verge of title contention. Key players at De Qb Wr Rb …. just needed a few pieces, Never would I have thought a fire sell getting rid of their top talent (Young Talent) on top of that JUST to start from scratch? Head scratcher. I Love Chucky! But why oh why when you were closer to finishing a rebuild tear it all apart just for the crapshoot draft. All these players were darn good and just needed better coaching. This poor team is now YEARS away from even being 8-8. Sad.

  14. He is perplexing at best. Questions about his leadership, numbers aren’t terrible and the painful part of his contract is done so moving on from him down the road isn’t too hateful (raiders will experience some pain this year but they don’t care as they are just getting ready for Vegas). I don’t see a team giving up a #1, maybe a 3rd rounder

  15. Should be easy to unload since he left money on the table.
    Looks like the Raiders are the new Browns.

  16. It makes sense. Ship Derek Carr out of town along with his bloated contract. If you can’t trade up for Calimari it’s not the end of world, ride with McCarron until next year’s draft and go all in for Tua.

  18. calizcowboyz says:
    March 2, 2019 at 6:23 pm
    A couple years ago I swore this team was on the verge of title contention. Key players at De Qb Wr Rb …. just needed a few pieces, Never would I have thought a fire sell getting rid of their top talent (Young Talent) on top of that JUST to start from scratch? Head scratcher. I Love Chucky! But why oh why when you were closer to finishing a rebuild tear it all apart just for the crapshoot draft. All these players were darn good and just needed better coaching. This poor team is now YEARS away from even being 8-8. Sad

    ———————

    That playoff team was a fraud and a mirage. They played the easiest schedule in the league that year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!