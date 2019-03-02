Report: Todd Gurley has arthritis in knee

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Todd Gurley surely has something wrong with his left knee, no matter how aggressively the Rams will try to deny it. A new report has provided the first concrete diagnosis.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that Gurley has arthritis in the knee.

It’s the same knee that underwent an ACL repair in 2014. If the report is accurate, what will the Rams do about it? Coach Sean McVay discussed stem-cell treatment options for the knee this week at the Scouting Combine. If Gurley has arthritis that comes from a loss of cartilage, microfracture surgery presumably would be a possibility. However, the Rams have said that Gurley won’t have surgery.

The good news for Gurley, but the bad news for the Rams, is that Gurley’s contract gives him a high degree of financial security. As of the third day of the 2019 league year, he’ll have $34.5 million fully guaranteed and another $9.5 million still guaranteed for injury.

So the overriding question is whether and to what extent the Rams will get a return on their $45 million injury-guaranteed investment in Gurley. He generated more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage through the first 14 games of the year, but then it all started to fall apart for Gurley, with two missed regular-season games, a solid performance in the divisional round against Dallas, and two lackluster showings in the NFC title game and Super Bowl LIII.

  1. As a Patriots fan, I wont say a thing because we just won the super bowl and it was hysterical when Bill had Tommy listed as probably for 14 years to screw with the league. But is it me, or shouldn’t the league conducted at least a basic investigation into whether or not the rams circumvented the injury report. They obviously left Gurley as “healthy” for game planning purposes. To me, that is actually worse than the Colts not reporting Andrew Luck’s rib injury.

  5. That sucks for him. Ongoing pain is no joke, especially being that young. For the Rams, that really hurts. The windows for champions can slam shut fast.

  6. He got paid and earned it. The rams have gotten years of production out of the guy. It would be nice if CJ in LA could fill us in more about the injury.

  9. Here are all of the notable big contracts for running backs:

    Todd Gurley: 4 years, 58M, 45M guaranteed:
    – Huge season in 2018 until he got hurt
    – Arthritic knee, 3 seasons left on deal, likely a part-time player going forward

    David Johnson: 3 years, 39M, 25M guaranteed:
    – Garbage year in 2018 for garbage team
    – 2 years remaining

    LeSean McCoy: 5 years, 40M, 18M guaranteed:
    – Was productive for 3 seasons
    – Fell off the wagon last season, unlikely to hitch back on this season
    – Probably the best case scenario for a long-term deal

    Lamar Miller: 4 years, 26M, 14M guaranteed:
    – Actually has been so-so for 3 seasons and could be so-so again this season
    – For that money, probably looking for better than average performance

    Devonta Freeman: 5 years, 41M, 17M guaranteed:
    – Played well when not hurt (which is never)

    Jerick McKinnon: 4 years, 30M, 18M guaranteed:
    – Somehow got a top-shelf contract despite never being a lead back and never showing any kind of durability or consistency
    – Matt Breida just put up a season better than McKinnon has ever done
    – Laughably bad contract that somehow worked out worse than expected

    Moral of the story: Based on history, Rams will either get zero production from Gurley or 2-3 years of mediocre production as a part-time player. Marshall Faulk from 2003-5 is probably a good barometer.

  10. “I never understood the rush to give him the big contract after just three years, he wasn’t going anywhere.”

    Didn’t want a Le’Veon Bell situation. Of course, now they have a Todd Gurley situation.

  11. I am a fan of a division rival but feel for Gurley on this. Superstar talent, sounds like pretty good dude but arthritis is absolutely no joke. My aunt had to deal with this and at times she would need a wheel chair and the treatments are neverending. The good thing is he has the money to be set for life and NFL access to medical treatments.

  12. amurdora says:
    March 2, 2019 at 9:58 am
    That’s a long life to live with knee pain like that.
    —————————————————————-
    I played football, and you’re right. I’ve been doing so for 53 years and need a knee replacement, as I cannot walk without pain.

  13. Durability matters more than ability sometimes.
    And that’s a shame because durability can’t be taught.
    Then again, neither can elite athleticism so I guess it’s par for the field.

