Report: Trace McSorley declines to work out with DBs

Posted by Charean Williams on March 2, 2019, 1:48 PM EST
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has declined to work out with the defensive backs Monday, ESPN reports. McSorley wants to concentrate on being a quarterback, who are working out at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

McSorley ran an official time of 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, leading all quarterbacks.

Teams asked 41 players to work out at another position, according to NFL Media.

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa (LB), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (LB), Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (DL), Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (LB), Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (TE), Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary (WR), Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler (TE) and Ohio State defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (LB) were among those who were asked to work out at another position. It is unclear who, if any, of those will work out at more than one position.

2 responses to “Report: Trace McSorley declines to work out with DBs

  2. charliecharger says:

    March 2, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    I’m afraid you’re going to start seeing more and more kids just flat out skip the combine entirely. There’s a reason Bill Belichick’s team is in the super bowl every year. A lot of the other teams have no clue. Kind of sad. Belichick is never going to retire as long as he has no competition

    ________________

    What does Bill Belichick being in the Super Bowl have to do with the combine? Because I see absolutely no correlations between the two.

