Seahawks officially releasing Malik McDowell

Getty Images

The Seahawks already moved on from defensive lineman Malik McDowell, cutting him last July. But when no team claimed him, McDowell reverted to Seattle’s non-football injury list.

The Seahawks now finally and officially are releasing him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McDowell would like to continue his career, per Rapoport.

The Seahawks drafted McDowell 35th overall in the 2017 draft, but he never played a down.

In the summer before his rookie season, McDowell was seriously injured in an ATV crash.