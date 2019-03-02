Texans moving on from Kevin Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans are moving on from cornerback Kevin Johnson.

The team is trying to trade Johnson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Saturday. But it’s doubtful anyone would take on a $9.1 million cap hit for the oft-injured cornerback who, one way or the other, is expected to become a free agent later this month.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported earlier this week the Texans would release Johnson.

The Texans drafted Johnson in the first round in 2015. He played all 16 games as a rookie, but Johnson appeared in only 19 games the past three years, missing 29 with injuries.

Johnson, 26, had two concussions end his season after only one game in 2018.