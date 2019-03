Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently underwent ankle surgery, NFL Media reports. It was a “cleanup” procedure.

The All-Pro will miss some time in the team’s offseason program, but he is expected back for the start of training camp.

Kelce, 29, caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in earning a fourth Pro Bowl honor and second All-Pro.

In six years with the Chiefs, he has 410 receptions for 5,236 yards and 32 touchdowns.