Winless Memphis makes a run at its first AAF victory

Flexed out of prime-time for the first-ever matchup between coaches Steve Spurrier and Dennis Erickson, the San Diego Fleet and Memphis Express are battling it out in a streaming-only Saturday afternoon pro football black hole.

Through 30 minutes of action, the Memphis Express have narrowed the gap to five, trailing 20-15. A short touchdown plunge by quarterback Zach Mettenberger gave the home team its first touchdown of the day.

Mettenberger, who replaced Christian Hackenberg last week, has 131 passing yards. Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson left the game in the first half with an injury; he could be heard complaining of popping in his collarbone area. Alex Ross has replaced Nelson, but Ross hasn’t been nearly as effective as the starter.

The 2-1 Fleet are coached by Mike Martz, who led the Rams to Super Bowl XXXVI. The 0-3 Express are coached by Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary. The crowd, as it has been in multiple Memphis home games, is sparse.