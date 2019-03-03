49ers sign Mike Person to three-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers signed starting right guard Mike Person to a three-year, $9 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Person, 30, started all 16 games in his first season in San Francisco. He appears to have found a home after playing for four other teams.

The 49ers made Person a seventh-round pick in 2011, but he never played a down for them until last season. He played games for the Seahawks, Rams, Falcons and Colts before returning to San Francisco last May.

Person has appeared in 59 games, with 34 starts in his career.