Big man Quinnen Williams moves really fast in Indy

Quinnen Williams is faster than Dwayne Haskins.

Not much more needs to be said than that, but seven words is way too short for a blurb.

Williams, a 303-pound defensive lineman from Alabama, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds, officially, on Sunday. That’s not quite the same as Aaron Donald‘s 4.68-second run from five years ago (why wasn’t he a top-10 pick again?), but it’s good enough to keep Williams near the top of the list of all available prospects for the 2019 draft.

And, yes, Williams’ unofficial time is considerably better than the official 5.04-second 40-yard dash generated by Haskins on Saturday. That won’t help Haskins, but it definitely won’t hurt Williams.