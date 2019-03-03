Bruce Allen: We were never involved in Joe Flacco trade talks

Getty Images

After word broke that the Broncos and Ravens agreed to a trade that will send quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver when the new league year opens on March 13, there was word that Washington was also interested in a potential move for the veteran.

The team is in the market for a quarterback to go with Colt McCoy while Alex Smith is out of action, but team president Bruce Allen said that Flacco was never in the conversation.

“We were never involved in Flacco,” Allen said, via the Washington Post. “We were looking at free agency, I don’t think it’s any secret there’s players being offered in trades from other teams. We’ve listened to that. We feel good where we’re at. I can’t tell you who is exactly going to back up Colt if Alex can’t go, but we have some time.”

While Allen refers to McCoy as the starter, head coach Jay Gruden didn’t say that was a sure thing in his own comments from Indianapolis last week and the door is open to using the team’s first-round pick on a quarterback. Given Smith’s $20.4 million cap hit, the draft route (or acquiring a player drafted recently) might be the most cost-effective route for the team to go regardless of whether they are actually all in on opening the season with McCoy under center.