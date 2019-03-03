Devin White, Devin Bush perform well at Combine on Sunday

Getty Images

Devin White and Devin Bush share a first name and both played linebacker well enough in college to come into the Scouting Combine with plenty of people predicting that they’ll be selected early in this year’s draft.

Their performance at the Combine on Sunday is unlikely to do anything to change those projections.

White, who went to LSU, topped all linebackers with a 4.42 40-yard-dash while Bush was in third after covering the distance in 4.44 seconds. Bush, who played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, had the edge in the vertical jump by leaping 40.5 inches to take the crown among linebackers. White’s 39.5-inch jump put him in second place, so it’s pretty clear that the athleticism they showed on the field came through in Indianapolis.

It would have taken something far different to knock either player down draft boards. Among linebackers who aren’t primarily seen as edge rushers, White is generally predicted to be picked first but Sunday’s outings should make it likelier that first-round pick will be another similarity between the two Devins.