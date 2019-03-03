Dexter Lawrence suffers injury at Combine

Getty Images

A prospect whose history is clouded by PEDs has had his performance hampered by injury in Indianapolis.

Via NFL.com, Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence suffered a leg injury during his first attempt at the 40-yard dash. He was seen with an ice pack on his quad, and he’s done for the day.

The next question is whether he’ll be ready to go when Clemson has its Pro Day workout on March 14. Depending on the significance of the injury, he may need to delay his on-campus workout until later in the process.

Lawrence is regarded as a borderline first-round pick.